DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Early voting started today, and election directors in the Lowcountry tell us there’s been a big turn out so far.

“The turn out so far with early voting has been higher today than it had any day during the early voting period before election day,” Berkeley County Elections Director, Rose Brown said.

All eyes on the Charleston mayoral runoff, both candidates saying they’re confident.

“I feel great, I feel very excited,” Mayor of Charleston, John Tecklenburg said.

“We feel very confident that the results are going to be in our favor on Tuesday,” Challenger, William Cogswell said.

The early voting period started Wednesday morning and will last until Friday at 5 p.m.

The Charleston County portion of the city of Charleston is slated to vote early at the Election Headquarters in North Charleston, and the Berkeley County portion of the city of Charleston is casting their early votes at the Daniel Island Library.

“The city election is very important to those that live in the municipality of the city of Charleston,” Brown said.

Both Cogswell and Tecklenburg said they’re confident about rallying their supporters to get out to the polls again.

“I think this election and getting people to show up, I think this election will define the trajectory of our city and really our region I think for the next 25 years. It’s important. It’s important for people to get out and vote,” Cogswell said.

“We’re certainly urging them and reminding them of being mindful of the holiday next week to make sure everybody is making a plan to go this week or next Tuesday.”

Early voting locations in Charleston and Berkeley County will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 5 each day.