NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The High Water Festival will return to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park for the first time since 2019.

Between Saturday and Sunday, there are 21 performers on the line-up, spread between two different stages.

“We’ve done some structural changes out here at the park and made it bigger so we can have more people in the meadow area,” said Amy Heath, the Director of Tourism for the City of North Charleston.

According to Heath, the festival sold out 15,000 tickets for both days. A majority of attendees are from out of town. Heath said High Water had a $25 million economic impact in 2019. At that time there were about 7,500 attendees each day. This year its expected to be even more with the larger crowd.

Employees at area businesses like MOMO are looking forward to the foot traffic.

“I think its tons of exposure, we’re a new restaurant. We’ve been here about 8 months. So, that’s over 10,000 people per day are going to be walking right past our restaurant,” said Ricky Dunn, the Beverage Director at MOMO.

Aside from musical performances, festival-goers can choose from over 20 different food vendors as well as small businesses like Culture Cross.

“These kinds of festivals basically are our business, so coming out of COVID, it’s been really nice that everything is coming back,” said Alex Zinn, the owner.

The first performance kicks off at 1:15 on Saturday. For more the full schedule click here.