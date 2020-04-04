Hillcrest High suspends meal distribution after worker tests positive for COVID-19, district says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Hillcrest High School will be suspending meal distribution after a nutrition services worker tested positive for COVID-19, according to Greenville County Schools.
In a news release from the district, Greenville County Schools states that on Wednesday, April 1 a meal distribution employee fell ill and was referred for testing. On Thursday and Friday meals were prepared at another site.
All staff working on the site have been told to remain home and quarantine for a minumum of 14 days. Meal distribution will be halted until that quarantine is over, running through April 16. According to the district news release, DHEC said “interaction by those receiving meals is not considered “prolonged exposure” and are therefore, not at high risk of contracting the virus.”
Hillcrest High had prepared over 2,500 meals each day to be distributed throughout the community.
Greenville County Schools stated their procedures will remain the same as outline below:
- As soon as an employee at a site is recommended for COVID testing, that site will be shut down for food prep and all employees who have interacted with the infected employee will be quarantined until the test results come back. If results are negative, all can return to work. If positive, they must quarantine for 14 days (or amount recommended by DHEC at the time).
- While shut down, the responsibilities of that site will be continued to the extent possible at other locations. When possible (based on human resources) a new team will be formed and the food prep and delivery will take place at another school kitchen.
- We will continue this process unless and until we are unable to recruit enough properly trained employees to safely and effectively continue this program. It is possible, if the virus significantly impacts our food service or transportation staffs, that we will have to scale back the operation from its current 84 locations.