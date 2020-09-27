Hispanic Heritage movie night to take place in Mt. Pleasant Sunday

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hispanic Heritage movie night will take place Sunday, September 27th at Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant. Gates open at 7:30p.m.

Norsan Media, one of the nation’s premiere Hispanic companies for entertainment and news, is inviting Hispanic families to enjoy the hit Disney movie Coco as well as entertainment from La Raza 103.9 FM and Latina 95.5 FM radio stations and talent.

Norsan Media is working with Holy City Drive-In to bring the event to life.

“We are excited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with our Charleston audience in a way that prioritizes the safety of our attendees but allows us to enjoy our tradition of musical entertainment with our families,” said Natalia Sanchez, Norsan Media’s President.

Tickets are free and can be obtained from the following locations: