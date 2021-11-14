Historic marker dedicated to legendary Summerville High School Football Coach

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry legend is being honored through a new historic marker outside of the Dorchester School District 2 Office.

On Sunday, the historic marker was dedicated to long-time Summerville Head Football Coach John McKissick.

Friends, family, former colleagues, players, and local leaders gathered for a dedication ceremony to honor the late coach.

On one side, the marker notes the legacy of McKissick. The other side details the history of Summerville High School. Summerville Preservation Society President Heyward Hutson said the marker has been in the works for over five years.

“That marker means a lot to many people in Summerville,” said Hutson. “We’re very happy to see it put in place.”

McKissick started coaching Summerville High School Football in 1952. He had 621 wins under his belt, by the time he retired in 2015. He even coached one of his grandsons, Donny McElveen.

“I think if you could ask anybody that played for him or knew him, they would just tell you how special he was and how much he cared about people,” McElveen said.

During his coaching career, McKissick became the first football coach in history to win 600 career games. He led Summerville to ten State Championships. It’s a legacy his family hopes will live on for generations to come.

“Obviously, a lot of people are moving to Summerville, so it’s a good reminder of what’s been here and what’s going to hopefully continue for years to come.”

Coach John McKissick died in November 2019. He was 93 years old.