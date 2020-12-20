Holiday coat drive held in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A non-profit organization teamed up with the community and business leaders to keep children warm this winter.

This weekend, Every 1 Voice Matters gave more than 400 coats to children in need.

The coats were given to children in low income areas.

Officials, like Lanetra King, Director of Communications for Every 1 Voice Matters, say they were motivated to give back to the community more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Event was held at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston.

