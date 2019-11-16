Holiday Festival of Lights officially opens for 2019 season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights. Food. Activities. There’s a little something for everyone at the Holiday Festival of Lights, and it’s officially open for the 2019 season.

It takes over 2 million lights to make the 750 dazzling displays. Guests can admire the magic for 3 miles of the James Island County Park.

Admission to the park is $20 for 1 vehicle with up to 15 passengers, $40 for 16-30 guests, and $100 for any amount of guests over 31.

This year they are running a fundraiser for the Lowcountry Food Bank. Monday-Thursday you can get in the park for $15 if you bring a canned good/dog or cat food can. This only counts for singular vehicles with 15 passengers at most.

Tonight, the festivities included the annual giant greeting card contest. Elementary, middle and high-schoolers from across the Lowcountry competed to see who has the most creative minds.

In addition to the light displays, you can roast marshmallows, climb on the rock climbing wall, ride the carousel, admire the 50-ton sand sculpture and starting on the 27th- visit Santa!

The park will be open until December 31st from 5:30 PM-10:00 PM on Monday-Thursday and 5:30 PM-11:00 PM on Friday and Saturday.

There are a lot of different events going on this year including magic shows, live music, and competitions. Click here for the full schedule.