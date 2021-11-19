Holiday Market returns to Charleston after pandemic cancellation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s Holiday Market is back for the first time since 2019. The three-day event kicked off Friday morning at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston.

Organizers said the market includes about 150 different exhibitors from all over the country.

Shoppers were excited to be back after a two-year break since the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“Its been great! Seeing people out and around and everybody is in the Christmas spirit again. We’re getting back!” said Philip Buscemi.

Shoppers are able to choose from a variety of products like sweet treats, home décor, clothes and even furniture.

Sara Gail is the owner of RD Naturals which specializes in elderberry products. She said its important to support small businesses, especially after such a hard year.

“As a small business owner, these events are so important to us. We work so hard and we come out and we appreciate everyone that comes out and supports us,” said Gail.

Times for each day are as follows:

Friday – 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Adult tickets bought online are $7, and $8 at the door. Tickets for kids 6-12 are $1. Children under 6 are free. To purchase online, click here.