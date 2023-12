CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Christmas is less than two weeks away, and if you want your gifts for out-of-town loved ones to arrive before the big day, there are some deadlines to keep in mind.

Leaders with the United States Postal Service (USPS) said they have already delivered billions of packages this holiday season, and they are expecting that to surge as Christmas approaches.

To ensure gifts make it under the tree by Christmas morning, USPS, FedEx, and UPS provide their holiday shipping dates.

United States Postal Service (USPS)

Domestic – Within the Lower 48 states USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16 First Class Mail: Dec. 16 Priority Mail: Dec. 18 Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

Domestic – Alaska and Hawaii USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16 First Class Mail: Dec. 16 Priority Mail: Alaska – Dec. 18, Hawaii – Dec. 16 Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

Military Mail Priority Mail Express Military Service: Dec. 15

For international shipping dates, visit the USPS Holiday Shipping page.

UPS

U.S. Domestic UPS Ground: Check ups.com/ctc for details UPS 3-Day Select: Dec. 19 UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 20 UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 21

U.S. to Canada UPS Standard: Check ups.com/ctc for details UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 19 UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 20

U.S. to Mexico UPS Standard: Check ups.com/ctc for details UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 19 UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 20

UPS recommends using ups.com/ctc to calculate the last day to ship for other international destinations.

FedEx

Domestic U.S. (includes Alaska and Hawaii) FedEx Ground: Dec. 15 FedEx Same Day: Dec. 22 2Day and 2Day AM: Dec. 20 FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 19

For international shipping deadlines, visit the FedEx shipping deadlines page.

For popular retailers like Target, the shipping deadline is Dec. 22. The deadline is Dec. 23 for Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.