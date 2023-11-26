NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It was a busy week at the airport as travelers made their way to and out of Charleston for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A lot of those travelers coming home Sunday to get back in the swing of things.

Baggage claim was packed Sunday morning as travelers are coming back home.

Among them were Isabelle Fraser and Sophie Watson, who say they’re refreshed after the break from schoo.

“I haven’t been home since August, so it was good to catch up with family,” Fraser said.

Watson added, “I also hadn’t been home since August, and I forgot what it was like.”

Airport officials at Charleston International told News 2 they expected a very busy travel period this year over Thanksgiving.

Fraser and Watson, say they had a little bit of a rough time in the airports.

“I went home last Tuesday, and it was a disaster, I didn’t get home until like 2 a.m. It was just so crowded but today was fine. I flew to Charlotte and got stuck there for like over 5 hours,” Fraser said.

Watson added, “I flew out on Tuesday too and my original flight was canceled but I just hopped on another flight.”

The two CofC students say they’re happy to be back in Charleston.

“I’m so excited but we have finals so that’ll be a brutal two weeks but I’m excited to be here,” Fraser said.