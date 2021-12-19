‘Holiday Warm-Up’ happening at Baker & Brewer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Baker & Brewer will have its Holiday-Warm Up event featuring a vendor market and live music line-up, starting at 1 p.m.

Baker & Brewer’s 2nd Annual Holiday Warm-Up will have an expansive vendor market from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and live music from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Filling the music line-up are Mike Martine & The Beautiful Mess, The V-Tones, and Dallas Baker & Friend. The Holy City Hot Foot Tap Dancers will also perform throughout the event.

Baker & Brewer will also serve warm holiday-themed beverages, delicious treats, and pizza.