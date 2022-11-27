CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joe Engel, a Holocaust survivor and community leader, passed away Saturday, according to his family. He was 95.

“He will be missed. The enormity of his loss is huge. He wasn’t afraid of the antisemitism that we are dealing with today. He stood up to it and faced anyone and everything! He was so brave and courageous,” said Anita Zucker, a long-time friend of Engel.

Engel was a Holocaust survivor who spent time at Auschwitz.

Engel survived by jumping out of a cattle car and burying himself in the snow to hide from German troops.

The Charleston Jewish Foundation will hold a funeral on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Synagogue Emanu-El Cemetery on Sycamore Avenue.

Joe Engel, Anita Zucker, and Brenden Clark in October 2022.

News 2’s Brenden Clark caught up with Engel after celebrating his 95th birthday in October 2022. Engle was recognized as an ‘Everyday Hero’ by News 2.