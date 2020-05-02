Holy City Hospitality and Good Food Catering offering Mother’s Day To-Go meals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy City Hospitality and Events by Good Food Catering announced they will be offering a Mother’s Day Menu available for pick-up.

The deadline to order from the menu is Thursday, May 7 at 5:00 PM.

Orders should be picked up at the Historic Rice Mill on Saturday, May 9 between 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

The Mother’s Day Menu feeds around 4-6 people and costs $75.00 plus tax.

Mother’s Day Menu highlights include:

Assorted Petite Quiche

Mesclun Salad Red Wine Vinaigrette, Julienne Vegetables, Candied Pecans

Assorted Fruit Garnished with Grapes and Berries with Honey Vanilla Bean Yogurt

Crudite Platter With Creamy Peppercorn Dip

Mini Chicken Salad Croissants

Sweet Potato Biscuits Apple Chutney, Honey Butter



Mother’s Day Pickup Add-Ons also include:

Build Your Own Chocolate Mousse (1/2 dozen) $10 Petite Cups Filled with Chocolate Mousse Toppings to include Crushed Oreos, Rapsberry Coulis, Chopped Nuts

Assorted Petite Quiche (by the dozen) $20

Mini Chicken Salad Croissants (1/2 dozen) $18

Sweet Potato Biscuits (1/2 dozen) $8 Apple Chutney, Honey Butter

Wine by the bottle $15

Mimosa Kits $20

To order, call 843-723-7952 extension 10 or email info@goodfoodcatering.net.