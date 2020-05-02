Holy City Hospitality and Good Food Catering offering Mother’s Day To-Go meals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy City Hospitality and Events by Good Food Catering announced they will be offering a Mother’s Day Menu available for pick-up.
The deadline to order from the menu is Thursday, May 7 at 5:00 PM.
Orders should be picked up at the Historic Rice Mill on Saturday, May 9 between 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM.
The Mother’s Day Menu feeds around 4-6 people and costs $75.00 plus tax.
Mother’s Day Menu highlights include:
- Assorted Petite Quiche
- Mesclun Salad
- Red Wine Vinaigrette, Julienne Vegetables, Candied Pecans
- Assorted Fruit
- Garnished with Grapes and Berries with Honey Vanilla Bean Yogurt
- Crudite Platter
- With Creamy Peppercorn Dip
- Mini Chicken Salad Croissants
- Sweet Potato Biscuits
- Apple Chutney, Honey Butter
Mother’s Day Pickup Add-Ons also include:
- Build Your Own Chocolate Mousse (1/2 dozen) $10
- Petite Cups Filled with Chocolate Mousse
- Toppings to include Crushed Oreos, Rapsberry Coulis, Chopped Nuts
- Assorted Petite Quiche (by the dozen) $20
- Mini Chicken Salad Croissants (1/2 dozen) $18
- Sweet Potato Biscuits (1/2 dozen) $8
- Apple Chutney, Honey Butter
- Wine by the bottle $15
- Mimosa Kits $20
To order, call 843-723-7952 extension 10 or email info@goodfoodcatering.net.