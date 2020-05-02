Holy City Hospitality and Good Food Catering offering Mother’s Day To-Go meals

Courtesy: Good Food Catering and Holy City Hospitality

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy City Hospitality and Events by Good Food Catering announced they will be offering a Mother’s Day Menu available for pick-up.

The deadline to order from the menu is Thursday, May 7 at 5:00 PM.

Orders should be picked up at the Historic Rice Mill on Saturday, May 9 between 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

The Mother’s Day Menu feeds around 4-6 people and costs $75.00 plus tax.

Mother’s Day Menu highlights include:

  • Assorted Petite Quiche
  • Mesclun Salad
    • Red Wine Vinaigrette, Julienne Vegetables, Candied Pecans
  • Assorted Fruit
    • Garnished with Grapes and Berries with Honey Vanilla Bean Yogurt
  • Crudite Platter
    • With Creamy Peppercorn Dip
  • Mini Chicken Salad Croissants
  • Sweet Potato Biscuits
    • Apple Chutney, Honey Butter

Mother’s Day Pickup Add-Ons also include:

  • Build Your Own Chocolate Mousse (1/2 dozen) $10
    • Petite Cups Filled with Chocolate Mousse
    • Toppings to include Crushed Oreos, Rapsberry Coulis, Chopped Nuts
  • Assorted Petite Quiche (by the dozen) $20
  • Mini Chicken Salad Croissants (1/2 dozen) $18
  • Sweet Potato Biscuits (1/2 dozen) $8
    • Apple Chutney, Honey Butter
  • Wine by the bottle $15
  • Mimosa Kits $20

To order, call 843-723-7952 extension 10 or email info@goodfoodcatering.net.

