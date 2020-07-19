Homeless to Hope Rally held in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Homeless to Hope Rally was held in North Charleston today.

Uplift Charleston, a homeless advocacy group, passed out hot meals, non-perishable food items, and hygiene products to those in need.

Resources on local homeless shelters and how to transition from the streets to housing were also available.

Aaron Comstock, event organizer, says the COVID-19 pandemic has hit people facing homelessness hard and he believes local leaders should be doing more to help.

Uplift Charleston said they pass out meals to the homeless every week.

