Homeowners seek help for Holiday Hit and Run that damaged home and car

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant family is now dealing with a holiday headache after a suspected drunk driver damaged their home and car on Christmas Eve.

The homeowners tell news 2 that they’re worried about when these damages to their property will be covered so that they can return to their normal lives. ​

Nearly 15,000 dollars in damage was caused by a drunk driver on Christmas Eve. ​

That driver has been identified as 19-year-old Deszaun Smalls.

He was arrested and charged with an dui and duties of a driver involved in a collision–because he failed to report it. ​

While the family is glad the driver is being held accountable they say they’d like this cost of damage lifted from their shoulders.​

They say they are a little stressed because the insurance company haven’t gotten a hold of smalls and they’d like to have this damage sorted out soon. ​

“When it’s your house that it happens to you want quick fixes but i guess that’s not what everybody else has in store.,” says Amy Brownewell, the Homeowner.

News 2 has reached out to the insurance company that serves both the family and smalls. At this time there’s no word of how this damage will be handled. ​