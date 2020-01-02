Homeowners seek help for Holiday Hit and Run that damaged home and car

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant family is now dealing with a holiday headache after a suspected drunk driver damaged their home and car on Christmas Eve.
The homeowners tell news 2 that they’re worried about when these damages to their property will be covered so that they can return to their normal lives.
Nearly 15,000 dollars in damage was caused by a drunk driver on Christmas Eve.
That driver has been identified as 19-year-old Deszaun Smalls.
He was arrested and charged with an dui and duties of a driver involved in a collision–because he failed to report it.
While the family is glad the driver is being held accountable they say they’d like this cost of damage lifted from their shoulders.
They say they are a little stressed because the insurance company haven’t gotten a hold of smalls and they’d like to have this damage sorted out soon.
“When it’s your house that it happens to you want quick fixes but i guess that’s not what everybody else has in store.,” says Amy Brownewell, the Homeowner.
News 2 has reached out to the insurance company that serves both the family and smalls. At this time there’s no word of how this damage will be handled.