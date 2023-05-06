NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a man died in front of a North Charleston home early Saturday morning.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to Terry Drive just after 2:00 a.m. where officials located a man lying on the ground in front of a house.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death will be determined through an autopsy.

No arrests have been made.

NCPD and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.