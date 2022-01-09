Honoring Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – January 9th is recognized as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day as the day honors officers who put their lives on the line on a daily basis to serve and protect their communities.

The job duties of law enforcement officers often go thankless as they sacrifice their lives, being away from families for long hours.

“Every day, law enforcement officers put on their uniforms and leave the safety of their homes to protect and serve our communities,” says U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “These officers risk their lives to make South Carolina safer, and indeed many have made the ultimate sacrifice. We appreciate their sacrifices, owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude, and stand with them as they do their important work.”

College of Charleston student Claudia Pilgrim expresses her appreciation for law enforcement as she feels that authorities provide a safer environment on her college campus.

“Without law enforcement, it would be very different because we wouldn’t have the feeling of safety.”

The COVID-19 pandemic may not allow for greater in-person celebrations of our law enforcement partners, but there are still ways people can share their appreciation: