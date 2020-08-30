Honoring the memory of SC native Chadwick Boseman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chadwick Boseman, a South Carolina native and famous actor, became an icon by playing iconic roles like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Black Panther died last night at age 42 after a 4 year fight with colon cancer

Many were shocked after hearing about Boseman’s death.

For him, it all started in Anderson, South Carolina where he graduated from T.L. Hanna High School and went on to graduate from Howard University.

In 2018, he made his return to Howard to give the commencement speech at the school’s graduation

One of those graduates was Toni-Ann Hines who says seeing someone from her school accomplish so much was inspiring

“As a Howard Alumna, seeing someone who went to my alma mater make it big and represent black people in a way that’s never been done before…I mean just impactful, all of it,” said Hines about Boseman’s impact on her.

He would reach the top of his fame when Black Panther came out in theaters in 2018 and became the first comic book movie to be nominated for best picture at The Oscars.

This movie was about more than awards in the eyes of many like Toni-Ann.

Sot/toni-ann hines/howard alum: “seeing him represent all of that just as a black woman…Seeing black faces on screen, huge.”

Toni-ann says there were videos of chadwick going around and hugging howard students when he was on campus

And she says for the next generation of young kings and queen….It’s important to remember to be kind to others

“… love who you are, love your blackness because there is strength in our blackness and their is beauty in our blackness, there is history in our blackness, there is pain in our blackness but there is joy in our blackness too.” Toni-Ann Hines

Many children grew up reading comic books and watching superhero cartoons on Saturday mornings and hoped one day to see a superhero who looked just like them.

Thanks to the incredible performance by Chadwick Boseman that dream became a reality.

To many people, the world lost more than just an actor, it lost a hero and he will be truly missed.