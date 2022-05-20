NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Community Resource Center honored 25 volunteers who has dedicated countless hours to help feed families during the pandemic.

“It’s been truly a blessing to me to be here, to be able to be honored, to help our people,” says Elizabeth Anderson, a volunteer.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Community Resource Center has donated 2.5 million pounds of groceries and 450,000 hygiene and baby products. Louis Smith the Executive Director of the Community Resource Center says, it was important to recognize the effort

“We felt that this is a time to say thank you, we appreciate you and you doing the thing that we call American exceptionalism,” says Smith.

Anderson was already working multiple jobs when she started volunteering, but she felt called to help.

“The elderly people were going up to get their boxes, but they were incapable of getting into the car. Therefore, God pricked my heart and said get up, and carry that box,” says Anderson.

Charleston County Council Member Anna Johnson says she is grateful for the organization working to make sure no Lowcountry neighbors, go hungry.

“This is really helping the families out, especially the large families that really can’t afford to buy a bigger basket of food,” says Johnson.

Anderson says bringing kindness and hope into people’s lives is what she looks forward to when volunteering.

“One nation at a time, one person at a time. Let’s just remember “ARK”, one act of random kindness and we can heal this,” says Anderson.

The next Community Resource Center distribution is May 21 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Jenkins Academy in North Charleston.