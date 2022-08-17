CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is partnering with the Shifa Clinic to host the first community health fair at the Hope Center on Friday.

The center, located on Meeting Street, opened its doors in June. It is run by the city and provides resources for those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Free health screenings will be offered on Friday. They include blood pressure, lung cancer, and colon cancer. Other services will be available as well, such as registrations for free mammograms.

Organizers said those six months and older can also get a COVID-19 shot at the clinic.

“They can expect to meet with a healthcare professional in a private setting to discuss any issues or concerns. To have those necessary screenings done and to have appropriate referral follow-ups if needed and to be referred to get monthly grocery assistance and some other services from some of our other community partners,” said Latosha Fludd, the Director of the Hope Center.

Dr. Reshma Khan is the Medical Director of the Shifa Clinic, which is a non-profit that provides multi-specialty healthcare to people who are uninsured or below the poverty line.

She said Friday’s health fair will be used to determine how many people need primary care.

“Once we identify the number of the patients or the people that have high blood pressure or diabetes, we will work with the City of Charleston and the Hope Center to establish a clinic here in the center,” explained Dr. Khan.

Dr. Khan said diabetes, blood pressure, and vision issues are common among the Shifa Clinic’s patients.

“We also provide pregnancy care, so we see a lot of teenage pregnancies. And so, providing contraceptive care, providing the health care and the education is very essential,” said Dr. Khan.

Organizers said the event is open to everyone from 9 am to 12 pm.