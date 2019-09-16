Horry Co. School Board member resigns after DUI arrest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County School Board member Holly Heniford has resigned following her arrest for DUI, according to school officials.

Heniford was arrested on Sept. 6 after officers came across her SUV stopped in the middle of Robert Edge Parkway at about around 5:45. She failed a field sobriety test, the officer said.

Heniford was elected to the Horry County Board of Education in 2014, according to her bio page on the district’s website. She serves District 1, and is also a licensed real estate broker.

Heniford posted an apology on Facebook the following morning, explaining the ‘unfortunate and embarrassing situation’ will not affect her ‘commitment to our children and Horry County Schools.’

When North Myrtle Beach officers came across her 2016 Infiniti SUV stopped in the middle of the road, they saw several other drivers pulled over and standing near her side door. One reported to officers she was asleep and had just woken up, according to police.

When officers questioned Heniford, she was “lethargic with slurred speech,” Officers also noticed her eyes were bloodshot and she smelled of alcohol.

They conducted several field sobriety tests on her before bringing her to North Myrtle Beach Jail. That’s where she refused a BAC test and had her driver’s license revoked, according to police.

Horry County Schools did not provide a comment on the matter.