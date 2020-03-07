Horry County brothers dead in Saturday morning shooting incident: Authorities

SATURDAY 12:30 P.M. UPDATE – Authorities have identified the two men who died in Saturday morning’s shooting on Highway 90.

Tavon Marquel Livingston, 26 and Shamon Dayvon Livingston, 25, both of Longs died of gunshot wounds, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The two were brothers.

The Horry County Police Department is still investigating this shooting incident. Count on News13 as we learn more information.

SATURDAY 7:35 AM UPDATE: Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov says two are dead and another person is injured in relation to the shooting.

🚨CASE UPDATE – SHOOTING🚨



Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, HCPD responded to the area of HWY 90 and Melissa Lane for a shooting.



Upon arrival, officers found 2 dead and 1 injured.



HWY 90 remains closed to traffic as officers investigate.



Drivers should take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/VA7LP6VK4o — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) March 7, 2020

Moskov says the incident remains under investigation. HCPD responded to the incident shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Highway 90 and Melissa Lane, according to a HCPD tweet around 4:37 a.m.

🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚨



HCPD is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Highway 90 and Melissa Lane.



Highway 90 is currently closed to traffic in both directions as patrol officers and detectives work the scene.



Drivers should use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/TKSONbEH2h — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) March 7, 2020

Highway 90 is closed to traffic as patrol officers and detectives work the scene.

Police say drivers should use alternative routes.

