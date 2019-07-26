Horry County man arrested on Child Pornography charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Thomas Daniel Hamm, Jr., 37 of Galivants Ferry, on 13 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The news release stated that the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Hamm. Investigators state Hamm distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

According to officials, Hamm was arrested on July 26, 2019.

He is charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.