Hospitality manager fears new White House vaccine mandates will deter workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Biden on Thursday outlined a six-point plan to battle COVID-19 and within that plan, new vaccine mandates. Officials with the Charleston Hospitality Group say one of the mandates could be a detriment to hundreds of workers in the businesses.

The president, signing an Executive Order requiring vaccines for the vast majority of federal workers and contractors. The plan, also applying pressure on businesses to require vaccinations and testing weekly for employees.

“Makes as much sense as the federal government suggesting that any employer with 100 or more all their people are required to eat a granola bar in order to prevent constipation. It’s absolutely Ludacris, it makes no sense,” says Jeff Diehl, Director of Operations with Charleston Hospitality Group.

The Executive Order, effecting upwards of 15% to 20% of the American workforce and President Biden wanting this to help the unvaccinated get their vaccine.

“What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?” says President Biden.

Diehl fears this Executive Order will create more speed bumps on how to communicate these new rules to their 450 employees, and people leaving the workforce due to these changes.

“It’ll cause disruptions in the workplace; it will cause panic in the workplace,” Diehl says.

Governor Henry McMaster tweeting in opposition of the president’s Executive Order and one portion of his tweet saying, “We will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

“How do we successfully navigate these waters so we can continue to keep our people employed? They need to provide for their families and continue to keep our businesses open. This is going to come at a reasonable new expense,” he says.

The Charleston Hospitality Group says they plan to meet next week to discuss these new changes.