Hotel Bennett hosting on-the-spot hiring event, bonuses included

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The luxurious Hotel Bennett in downtown Charleston is hosting a Hospitality Rebounds Career Event on Thursday.

The event, which is taking place at the hotel near Marion Square, will happen from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Event organizers say the hotel will be making on-the-spot hires and offering $500 sign-on bonuses to successful applicants.

As pandemic restrictions lift with the kickoff of tourism season, the hospitality industry is working to keep up with demand in the Charleston area. Recent government guidelines, including CDC travel recommendations for vaccinated individuals, play a major role in the demand increase.

Available positions at the hotel include the following:

guest service agent

bellman

housekeeper

valet

line cook

bartender

server

massage therapist

To view job descriptions and to apply in advance, visit here. Applicants must bring a current résumé and a form of identification.

Officials say Hotel Bennett offers a comprehensive package of benefits, including:

medical insurance

dental insurance

vision insurance

company matching 401K program

During the career event, the hotel will have COVID-19 safety protocols in place.