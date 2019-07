A major development may soon be on the way to Patriot’s Point.

The plans include 500 hotel rooms and 130 multi-family units. The Patriot’s annex is slated to be built on 30 acres of land near the Yorktown.

This week, the Mount Pleasant planning commission recommended approval of the rezoning along with an impact assessment. It is recommended denial for a proposed height agreement that would allow taller buildings.

Those recommendations will now go to the Mount Pleasant planning committee.