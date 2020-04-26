House fire breaks out in Scotia

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A house fire broke out early Sunday morning at 109 Bruce Street in Scotia. It sent four people to the hospital and their home is at a total loss.

Multiple fire departments around Schenectady County responded to the house fire in Scotia. Fire officials on scene say they received multiple calls around 6 a.m. for visible smoke and flames coming from the building. According to the fire chief, within three to four minutes the roof was structurally unsound due to the fire and began to collapse.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the Scotia Fire Chief says heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home.

“There was some propane tanks back there, I meant that could of been them cooking off or what have you. It was a fire that just started and blew into something big” said Kenneth Almy, Fire Chief of Scotia.

Fire Chief of Scotia, Kenneth Almy says 4 people and two dogs were inside the home when the flames broke out. Almy says the family made it out safely before they arrived and all are in stable condition.

“One of the dogs got out, unfortunately one dog still remains inside in the structure. All 4 people were treated by the paramedics. One person was taken to a burn center in Syracuse, two were taken to Albany Med and the last person was taken to Ellis.” said Almy.

Neighbors say it sounded like an explosion.

“I looked out my window and I heard someone say, get out there’s a fire. So I came running down the stairs and I ran down the street to the house. I was screaming is everyone out, get everyone out and finally everybody did come out. They were all covered in black and soot” said Ed Mantell, Scotia resident.

Mantell says what is possibly everyone’s worst nightmares has become a reality for one of his neighbors.

“Unfortunately their house is totally lost. It just leaves another displaced family during this pandemic that we are having in life right now as we are going through this.” said Mantell.

Neighbors in the area are coming together even during this pandemic by creating a GoFundMe page to help the family out.

“We pray for the victims of this fire and hope they will make it out okay.” said Almy.

The Fire Chief of Scotia says this house has not been determined what might of started this fire. An investigation is currently ongoing as to what caused this fire.

News10 will update this story as additional information becomes available.