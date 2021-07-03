House fire in North Charleston under investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A house fire in North Charleston remains under investigation Saturday evening.

North Charleston fire officials say they found smoke and flames coming from a window on the second floor of the home at Arbor Square Apartments around 6:30 p.m.

Three adults and three children were reportedly in the home when the fire broke out.

Fire officials tell News 2, one person was rescued from the home, along with three dogs and several other pets.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.