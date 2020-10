COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed in a fire earlier this week in Colleton County.

Officials say the fire happened at 215 Brocktown Road on Thursday, October 1 at around 5:07 am.

Crews were on scene for three hours responding to the fire.

No one was home at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.