How Charleston chiropractors are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Alpha Care Spine & Medical Center has been opened since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic after Governor McMaster labeled them as an essential business.

Although they’ve always been open, they have made changes to the way they conduct business to help keep both their employees and their patients safe.

Dr. Michael Coon, chiropractor at Alpha Care, says the office has always followed CDC guidelines. This includes requiring both employees and patients to wear masks, making sure their equipment is sanitized between every patient and place red tape markers that will keep people six feet apart.

Red tape on the floor of Alpha Care to keep people six feet apart

Officials at Alpha Care say business has been down compared to times before the pandemic, but they’ve consistently made sure that appointments for each patient is staggered when needed to help keep up with social distancing in the facility.

“So we try to make it available so that there’s a six foot distance for the patients and…my office, I can say yes we tend to schedule patients a little lighter at this time, so they may be the only person in the waiting room when they come in and are taken directly back to the treatment room.” Dr. Michael Coon, Alpha Care

Dr. Coon added that it’s important for facilities like Alpha Care to remain open for people who need medical help, but are afraid of going to a busier hospital emergency room.

“We tend to treat mostly skeletal related injuries so if someone hurts their back or twist their knee, we may be a first responder for them as opposed to going to the emergency room…” Dr. Michael Coon, Alpha Care

Alpha Care will have masks available to pass out to patients who do not have one when they arrive to their office.