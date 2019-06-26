How Charleston County plans to spend your tax dollars to improve your commute

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday night, Charleston County Council adopted two Transportation Sales Tax Budgets for FY20 determining how and where they will spend your tax dollars to improve your commute.

Millions from the first and second half-cent sales tax will be spent in the next fiscal year on mass transit, the greenbelt program, and other transportation related projects.

“We learned from the first half-cent sales tax that when you bond a project too early, you wind up spending a sizable percentage of your income on the interest on the bonds as opposed to the dirt and shovel projects, so we are trying to do as much pay go as possible,” Victor Rawl, Charleston County Council Member, District 6, said.

More than $15 Million dollars will be put toward the greenbelt program that preserves green spaces around the Lowcountry.

“There’s just too much asphalt on the ground, too much concrete on the ground. I was born and raised in the woods hunting and fishing and doing that type of stuff, so I am all about the green space. Let the wildlife thrive,” Larry Garvin, life-long local resident, said.

More than $33 Million dollars from the half cent sales tax will be spent on Mass Transit projects in the next fiscal year.

“I’m in favor of it, get the cars off the road. Get on a bus, get on a train, what ever you need to do to make it happen,” Garvin said.

More than $59 Million is allocated to other transportation related projects that Charleston County Funds around the Lowcountry.

This was the third and final reading of the 1st and 2nd Transportation Sales Tax Budget ordinances for FY20.