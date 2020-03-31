How self-isolation can affect your mental health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With people going into isolation, they now have more time to themselves to do different things.

“I bought a Nintendo Switch…bought a couple of games and I’ve been trying to study every now and then.” Brett Erickson, College of Charleston student

However, all of the time alone could lead to some potential mental health issues.

Jennifer Roberts, executive director of the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center explained how isolation could affect someone’s thoughts.

“[It] can make people very anxious, some people are getting depressed, some people are having problems eating and sleeping, sometimes concentrating.” Jennifer Roberts, Executive Director of the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center

Roberts explained that the mental health center is still reaching as many people as possible through video appointments.

Jennifer Roberts explaining what Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center is doing to continue to help other.

Roberts mentioned that although the center is still open, they are continuing to find ways to keep less staff inside the building and allow them to work more remotely.

She also mentioned that the key for many people to not let the stress and anxiety weigh them down is through communication with the people they love.

“Whether it’s by phone or even if you’re writing letters, I do think that it’s important to reach out to any kind of support network that you have.” Jennifer Roberts, Executive Director of the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center

Although the coronavirus pandemic is about protecting your physical health, it’s also important to find different ways to keep your mental health in shape.

If you need any help, you can call the Disaster Distress Hotline at 1-800-985-5990 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.