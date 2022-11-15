CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Instead of having a handful of days to shop for holiday gift deals Walmart has shifted to having multiple chances for people to find bargains.

Deals for Days runs during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but every Monday online and Wednesday in the store will be times when people can shop new deals.

“Walmart Plus members can shop seven hours early,” said Shelle Mitchell, a Walmart representative. “We expanded that this year.”

The retail giant says that customers asked for more chances to buy discounted gifts as inflation squeezes the budgets of families.

“We really spread out our Deals for Days because that’s really what our customers said that they liked. Shop not just on one day, but on multiple days,” said Mitchell.

“Year to year the Consumer Price Index (CPI), that’s what you and I pay when we go to the store, is up 7.75 percent from a year ago. If you went back a year they’ve gone up 6.25 percent from them,” said Arnold Hite, a Professor Emeritus of Economics at Charleston Southern University.

Among the popular toys that Walmart has are Nintendo Switch consoles and Lego sets. Professor Hite says that some of those products might not cost as much as people think.

“It’s possible to look inside the index and get the prices for just toys. It turns out that there is a bit of good news there. Toy prices from a year ago are only up a little over three percent. Way better than the inflation we see in food,” said Professor Hite.

Since technology improves every year most of the time its movement in cost is not the most measurable.

“Anything that has a computer chip in it is unbelievably difficult to measure from year to year because you’re really not comparing apples to apples,” said Professor Hite.

Other products like home furnishings and clothes have been rising in the CPI, but retailers like Walmart may still have deals to save people money.

“Anything that you’re looking for you’re going to find it in one of our Deals for Days,” said Mitchell.