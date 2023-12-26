SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Christmas has come to an end, and for some people, that means saying goodbye to their tree until next year.

Tree lot owner, Robert Zdenk says for people who got real trees this year, there are several options for disposal, like recycling.

“Summerville, Dorchester County, Charleston County, Berkeley County all have recycling centers for trees that they can use for mulch,” Zdenk said.

There are also other options that benefit the environment.

Zdenk said, “Also for parks and recreation, some people use them for bird habitats, some people who fish use them for fishing beds.”

however, there is one thing you definitely should not do with your tree.

“Just don’t burn them in your fireplace, they have a lot of creosote in them,” Zdenk said.

As far as when to take them down, it depends on your preference.

“Basically, everyone takes them down before New Years, some people are ready to get it down after Christmas day. I would take it down at least by January 5-8, that range,” Zdenk said.

Zdenk says don’t wait too long because they can become a fire hazard.

“You don’t want to leave the tree up too long. When they start to get brittle, you want to get them out of the house because they are very flammable,” Zdenk said.

It’s also important to double check your tree for any leftover ornaments or lights before you recycle it.

The City of Charleston says they will have curbside tree pick up from January 8th to February 10th.