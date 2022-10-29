MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The first round of the high school football playoffs begins this week. Below are the pairings for first round matchups.
5A
Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay
Conway at Summerville
Wando at Lexington
West Ashley at Goose Creek
Stratford at Fort Dorchester
Berkeley at St. James
4A
Lucy Beckham at Hartsville
York at James Island
3A
Lower Richland at Philip Simmons
Hanahan at Brookland-Cayce
2A
Kingstree at Timberland
Bishop England at Barnwell
Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate
Lake Marion at Woodland
1A
Military Magnet at Johnsonville
Scotts Branch at Baptist Hill
St. John’s at Carvers Bay
East Clarendon at Cross
SCISA
Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall
First Baptist at Pinewood Prep
Thomas Sumter at Williamsburg Academy
Northside Christian at Colleton Prep
Patrick Henry at St. John’s Christian
Dorchester Academy at Thomas Heyward
Lauren’s Academy at Holly Hill Academy (8 man)
Wardlaw Academy at Faith Christian (8 man)