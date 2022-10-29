MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The first round of the high school football playoffs begins this week. Below are the pairings for first round matchups.

5A

Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay

Conway at Summerville

Wando at Lexington

West Ashley at Goose Creek

Stratford at Fort Dorchester

Berkeley at St. James

4A

Lucy Beckham at Hartsville

York at James Island

3A

Lower Richland at Philip Simmons

Hanahan at Brookland-Cayce

2A

Kingstree at Timberland

Bishop England at Barnwell

Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate

Lake Marion at Woodland

1A

Military Magnet at Johnsonville

Scotts Branch at Baptist Hill

St. John’s at Carvers Bay

East Clarendon at Cross

SCISA

Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall

First Baptist at Pinewood Prep

Thomas Sumter at Williamsburg Academy

Northside Christian at Colleton Prep

Patrick Henry at St. John’s Christian

Dorchester Academy at Thomas Heyward

Lauren’s Academy at Holly Hill Academy (8 man)

Wardlaw Academy at Faith Christian (8 man)