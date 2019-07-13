Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil in honor of immigrants in detention camps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many people in the Lowcountry are joining a nationwide movement calling for the closing of detention camps.

Hundreds of people gathered at Riverfront Park in North Charleston to advocate for the rights of immigrants seeking asylum through a candlelight vigil.

The vigil was about bringing people together to fight for equal rights.

A moment of silence took place for the children who died in detention camps and the families that were impacted.

Activists hope the vigil can touch people’s hearts and spread the message of equality.

Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston holds several undocumented immigrants.

During the vigil, those in attendance prayed for those suffering here in the Lowcountry.