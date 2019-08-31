Hurricane Survival Kit: Preparing for severe weather in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 4 storm. It’s likely that if the Lowcountry does see some severe weather; it won’t be until next week.

However, there’s no such thing as being too prepared. Creating a “Hurricane Survival Kit” can give peace of mind during the peak of hurricane season.

Here’s a list of things that experts recommend stocking up on:

Batteries

Bottled water; recommended to have 1 gallon per person a day

Flashlight/Battery operated lantern

Bug spray

Backup generator

Non-electric can opener

Plastic storage bins

Portable cooler

Cell phone battery pack (Pre-charged!)

Change of clothing

Pet supplies

Whistle

Non-perishable food (powdered milk, canned goods)

Lowe’s Home Improvement in Mount Pleasant has a “hurricane pod” where they’ve conveniently laid out supplies.

Assistant Store Manager Russell Smith says that last year they weren’t as prepared and ran out of certain items pretty quickly.

“We went ahead and stocked up on propane,” says Smith. “We ran out of that last year pretty quickly. Really early on the first round we ran out of water and had to get an emergency shipment in.”

This year, they have made sure to stock up on every high-demand item that they saw in 2018. Smith mentioned that he’s already seen customers buying generators this week.

Tomorrow, Lowe’s in Mount Pleasant is holding a “Severe Storm Preparedness” Workshop at 11AM.

