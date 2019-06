Are you already counting down to the 2020 Cooper River Bridge Run?

Today, because the organizers love their Lowcountry race participants, they are kicking off registration for next years race with an exclusive “Locals Only” deal for just $35!

Charleston/Tri-County residents can register here for the discounted price from now until May 31, 2019.

General race registration will begin on June 1st, 2019.