UPDATE: Troopers say I-26 east at mile marker 164 is now clear for drivers.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash has blocked part of I-26 east on Saturday morning.

Officials say the accident happened in Orangeburg County near Vance Road between Bowman and Providence.

Troopers say a detour is in place at exit 159 and said drivers in the area should expect delays.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.