CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed toward downtown on I-26 may experience delays in traffic after an eastbound crash Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just after 8:20 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 219.

This is near Downtown Charleston at the Rutledge Avenue interchange.

The crash prompted all lanes to be shut down while crews work the scene.

SCDOT traffic cameras show traffic backed up for miles.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic.