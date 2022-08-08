COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Colleton County resulted in numerous injuries Monday morning.

According to officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash, which involved six vehicles, happened on Interstate 95 southbound just after 6:10 a.m. near mile marker 59.

Witness accounts say a southbound vehicle veered off the interstate, struck a cable barrier, and returned to the roadway.

“The vehicle was reported to be disabled and stopped in the lane of traffic; this caused a chain reaction type accident,” said fire-rescue officials.

A tractor-trailer hit a vehicle, causing it extensive damage, and a cargo rail in the back of the vehicle was “pushed forward,” impaling a 10-year-old girl sitting in the back seat.

Aid was provided to the girl before fire-rescue crews arrived at the scene.

Officials also said “a Dodge pickup towing a concrete trailer overturned on the left shoulder and several other vehicles along with debris were scattered about the southbound lanes.”

The 10-year-old girl and two adults were taken to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina. The two other injured individuals were taken to Colleton County Medical Center.

Troopers are investigating.