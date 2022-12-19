CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum Board of Directors Chairman is addressing the decision to delay the opening.

The board announced last week the January 2023 opening is postponed due to challenges with the building’s humidity and temperature controls. Those two details are crucial in the preservation of the historic artifacts.

“We have to be sure that there’s proper humidity, proper temperature control that will not permit those objects, those portraits, those artistic expressions, to be damaged in anyway or diminished in anyway,” said IAAM Board of Directors Chairman Wilbur Johnson. “And we consider it, what you might refer to as a sacred obligation.”

Johnson sat down with News 2 on Monday. He said the board knew of the issues for a while but had been working to solve them. It was within the last few weeks he said it was clear they didn’t have the solutions to the issues which is why they decided to push back the opening.

“They’re not yet fully resolved. We have a number of folks who are advising us as to how best to resolve them. We’re working with our partners, with the City of Charleston to resolve them, with the contractors of course,” Johnson said. “While they’re not yet fully under control or fully resolved, we have every reason to believe that they will be.”

The new opening date has yet to be determined, but Johnson said he anticipates it will be in the first few months of 2023.

“We’re being as careful as possible and as thorough as possible in ensuring that when the museum opens, we’re able to be proud of it and proud of it for all of the citizens of this community and for all of those Africans who arrived at the shore,” Johnson said.

The board said humidity controls are suitable for the objects already installed in the museum.