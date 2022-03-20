NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum (IAAM) celebrated Gullah Geechee culture Saturday. It’s a culture that began in the Charleston area more than 500 years ago.

“This is one of our signature programs,” Reverend DeMett Jenkins, IAAM’s director of faith-based programs, said. “We just want to make sure the culture right here in the corridor, the South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida, that it gets remembered.”

The Awakening of the Ancestors Through Music: A Gullah Geechee Homecoming event was meant to honor ancestors who lived in the Lowcountry centuries ago.

“Gullah Geechee people really are descendants of enslaved Africans who were brought over here during the Transatlantic slave trade,” author and educator Dr. Jessica Berry said. “These people were resilient. They created a whole new language, culture, food and identity that still remains prevalent in the Charleston, Lowcountry.”

The evening was highlighted by Gullah Geechee songs, which organizers say influence the music we enjoy today.

“There was always a sense of spirit,” author and educator Dr. Eric Crawford said. “And a sense of movement and rejoicing. Despite what’s happened to us, still a joy.”

Performers say they take pride in sharing their culture with the world.

“Everyone,” Griffin Lotson of the Geechee Gullah Ring Shouters said. “And I do mean everyone that you see in this group is a part of the Gullah Geechee culture. We have traced our ancestry five to seven generations. So, we’re not just cultural art performers, this is our culture.””

They look to educate others so the culture is never forgotten.

“It’s who we are,” Lotson said. “We were birthed into it, we can’t help it. We say things like, ‘Come ya…’ and we’re proud of it.”

And also look to honor their ancestors.

“We’re building this International African American Museum on the very land and soil where our ancestors stepped foot on the ground,” Jenkins said. “So, our building is raised up 13 feet simply because we want to pay respect to the land.”

A livestream replay of Saturday’s event can be found on the International African American Museum’s website.