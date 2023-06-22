CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds gathered at Morris Brown AME Church for Thursday’s worship service as the International African American Museum kicked off its grand opening events.

“The story of our survival and success is a story that must be told,” Bishop Samuel L. Green Sr. said, “and it must be told because it is the most remarkable achievement in the history of the world.”

The Lowcountry community came together to worship and celebrate the grand opening of the International African American Museum.

“It is to you and all of your descendants that God has promised you a crown of life,” Green Sr. said. “So, let us celebrate today. Let us rejoice today.”

Thursday’s worship service included speeches from the museum’s leadership and a number of music and dance performances.

The International African American Museum’s president and CEO Dr. Tony Matthews says the museum’s opening has been many decades in the making.

“I have been a descendant all my life,” Matthews said, “but these days, I step into the role of story keeper.”

Now, she’s grateful that the time has come to finally open its doors.

“Thank you,” Matthews said. “Thank you for being here. Thank you for staying here. Thank you waiting. 2023, dare I say 400 years, thank you for waiting several centuries for this moment to be where we are today.”

News 2 will have coverage of several of the grand opening events taking place this weekend, and the museum will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 27.