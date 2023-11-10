SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say Charles Crumper, 51, died after he was pushed to the ground during an argument and a chair was thrown at him, hitting him in the face.

John Kronenberger, 62, of Summerville, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Crumper.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), deputies responded to reports of an argument in the Summerwind Apartments in Summerville around 8:13 p.m.

Several DCSO units arrived on the scene to find a person, later identified as Crumper, on the ground with severe injuries.

Authorities arrested Kronenberger after hearing witness statements on the argument.

EMS attempted to perform life-saving procedures before taking Crumper to a local hospital, where he died.

Below is the original story on the disturbance.

This story is developing.