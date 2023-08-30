FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Idalia brought extreme winds, huge waves, and flood water to Folly Beach on Wednesday.

A huge message board warned drivers entering Folly Beach of rip currents. The beach was mostly empty except for a few onlookers and some surfers and swimmers who braved the choppy waters.

“Just seemed cool out there, so I thought I would check it out,” said Bill Griffin who went for a dip while visiting Folly from New York.

Thomas Champagne, a Folly Beach resident, came to see the waves but stayed out of the water.

“Little windy, the surf’s up. Got a couple people out there that are crazy enough to be out there surfing but you know it’s not too bad, but I think we are going to get a little lucky here compared to other people in this wonderful, wonderful time of year” Champagne said.

Meanwhile, strong winds left debris scattered throughout the streets. Gusts stayed consistent throughout the day while the rain was on and off.

There was some flooding during the day, but the brunt of it came at night during the hightide. Just before 9 pm, Folly Beach Police blocked off Center Street while Charleston County crews shutdown Folly Road on James Island due to flood water and debris.

No one was able to get on or off the island until the water receded about 30-45 minutes later. Several other roads were impassable as well, but according to Folly Beach Police they have since reopened.

Folly Beach Chief Andrew Gilreath said a lot of beach erosion was reported but they won’t know the extent of it until the daylight.