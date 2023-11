CHARLESTON. S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.

Jacob McClintock, 35, died from blunt force injuries after hitting a concrete barrier while driving westbound on I-26 off Bennett Yard Road.

After hitting the concrete barrier, the vehicle overturned onto railroad tracks. McClintock was the only person in the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.