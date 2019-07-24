Illegal street peddling; Charleston police step up presence Downtown

Due to a number of recent incidents, the Charleston Police Department has increased police presence in the Market Street and Waterfront Park areas.

Many of the offenders in these incidents appear to be older teenagers and young adults who initially came to the Market area to engage in illegal street peddling activities.

Among the recent victims have been participants in the city’s Palmetto Artisan Program.

As a result, the city will temporarily consolidate the existing Palmetto Artisan Program kiosks to a secure location in Waterfront Park, while the city finalizes plans for additional secure sales areas.

Ruth Jordan, manager of Charleston’s Minority Business Enterprise Office and Chair of the Palmetto Artisan Task Force said, “In making this change, our goal is to ensure the safety of the young people in our Palmetto Artisan Program. Consolidating to one central location will allow for greater supervision, while still offering the participants the opportunity to take full advantage of this outstanding program.”