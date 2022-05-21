WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of people from across the Palmetto State gathered on Wadmalaw Island to celebrate the life of Logan Wood, who tragically lost his life while boating earlier this year.

The Wood family remembered their loved one, and his love of fishing, by hosting the first-ever Logan Wood Memorial Fishing Tournament.

“We had 240 registrants for the tournament today,” Brooke Wood, Wood’s aunt said, “which is far more than we expected. So, we cannot begin to thank our sponsors and just everyone that is participating in this; friends and family from near and far.”

Jackson Wood, Logan’s older brother, says fishing was one of his brother’s favorite pastimes.

“I know he’d have a grin on his face seeing everybody out here for him,” Jackson Wood said, “especially on his birthday. He’d love to see everybody out here.”

Wood’s family members say he had a big impact on many people in their community.

“He was just a ray of sunshine to everybody,” Brooke Wood said, “and that’s no exaggeration. That blonde hair was a ray of sunshine for everybody.”

Participants say it was important to take part in the event to express how much he meant to them.

“I’ve known him for a long time,” Brooks Bentz, who participated in Saturday’s tournament, said. “I used to hang out with him when I was young. We used to make stuff and fish and do all that stuff.”

Wood’s family still hopes his impact will be felt by having the Logan Wood Foundation logo as a symbol for boater safety.

“We want it everywhere,” Brooke Wood said. “On the back of cars, on the boats, on your kill switches, on your whistles, everything. Everywhere to be the symbol of safety for this summer, and every summer to come. So, the kids younger than him, the adults older than him will always remember that that’s your priority when you go out, is to come home.”

It was an emotional day for Wood’s family and his older brother told News 2 what he’ll miss most.

“I guess having my fishing partner,” Jackson Wood said. “Having my buddy for life pretty much. My best friend.”

The Wood Family says this will be an annual fishing tournament dedicated to raising awareness for boater safety.