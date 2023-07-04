ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Police were prepared for large crowds on Lowcountry beaches this Fourth of July.

“It is really crowded out but the ocean, honestly, it’s like really calm in there even with how many people there is,” said Brooklyn Shinn, who was visiting IOP for the holiday.

Isle of Palms Police said July 4th is their busiest holiday of the year and anticipated 65,000 people would be in the city.

“Honestly, I’m excited to be out here today. It’s a little hot, but I mean, besides it being crowded, it was worth it. We got out here,” said Andre Brewington, who spent Independence Day on IOP.

According to Sergeant Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department, every officer on staff was scheduled to work. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the fire department also assisted.

“So, we are going to have an increased presence on the streets and on the beach. So, we have officers dedicated to the beach. They’ll be seen riding up and down the beach. If you need anything stop us. If you see something say something,” said Sgt. Storen.

He reminded visitors alcohol, glass, smoking and littering are all prohibited on the beach. He also urged people not to drink and drive, including people on golf carts and low speed vehicles.

“We already had one golf cart wreck this weekend, we don’t want any more. So, please be safe on the roads, be safe out on the beach and please do not drink and drive,” said Sgt. Storen.

Meanwhile, Folly Beach Police took similar measures on the Fourth of July.

“We upstaff every major holiday and special event. We’re going to have 27 officers and code enforcement officers throughout the city and on the beach,” said Chief Andrew Gilreath, the Director of Public Safety for the City of Folly Beach.

Police on IOP said violating a city ordinance can result in a fine of up to $1,087.